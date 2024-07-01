St. Vincent and the Grenadines entered a new phase in regional netball, when the island’s Vincy Jewels scored 101 goals against Montserrat on Thursday night September 26, 2024 in the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series.

Not taking anything or anyone for granted, the Vincy Jewels tore into the opposition, taking a 31 – 4 first inning lead. There was no let up as the Vincy Jewels continued their rampage in the second quarter ending 53 – 8, the third 74 – 10, and the final score of 101 – 16.

Juana Osborne scored 12 of 19 attempts for Montserrat, with help coming from Twila Fenton who scored 3 of her 5 attempts taken, and Norissa Farrell-Bramble 1 of 1.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Maryann Frederick netted 75 from 80 attempts, Kristiana Christopher 23 from 28 attempts, and Jamarah Coombs 3 from 3.

It has been a while since any team have scored 100 goals in a regional netball tournament notwithstanding the opposition, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines goal-keep Kaywanna Charles had this to say: “not because we were playing against Montserrat that means we had to lower our standards to meet Montserrat standard … we had a game plan and we went out to play our game … all we did is we went out and we played and it just happened we scored 101. We need to set a trend and send a word out there to the other teams.”