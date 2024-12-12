SVG Joins CARICOM-Japan Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the CARICOM-Japan Ministerial Meeting, currently underway in Tokyo, Japan. Representing the state at this forum are the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Minister Counsellor Elroy Wilson, who is based at the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Eighth CARICOM-Japan Ministerial Meeting serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Japan and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Key issues under discussion include climate resilience, sustainable development, renewable energy, trade and investment, and the advancement of bilateral and multilateral partnerships.