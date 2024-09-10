Dance Your Heart Out at the KCCU National Dance Festival

NATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL BEGINS SEPTEMBER 14TH

The Department of Culture will host the 15th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) National Dance Festival under the theme, ‘Dancepiration’. The festival is slated for four (4) weekends in September: 14th, 21st and 28th, Preliminaries, with the Finals on 12th October 2024.

There will be five (5) categories comprising Traditional and Creative Folk dance in week one, Modern Dance in week two, and Social/ Ballroom and Hip-Hop in week three.

This year’s festival will showcase choreographies in all categories including Solos in the Modern and Popular Dance genres and Duets in Modern, Social and Hip-hop categories.

There will be the Trio in the Modern Dance category only. Each week of the festival would highlight a different sub-theme:

Weekl: Traditional and Creative Folk- Echoes of the Past Week 2: Modern – Elements of Motion Week3: Social & Popular- Glitz and Glamour The festival will consist of Primary and Secondary schools as well as Community Groups in both Junior and Senior categories.