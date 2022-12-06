SVG Kiai Karate Schools Alive and Kicking

Saturday, December the 3rd was a special day for the St Vincent Karate Association.

The students of St Vincent and the Bequia Kiai Karate Schools were taking their exams in the hope of being promoted to their next rank, at the purpose-built dojo in Arnos Vale.

The St Vincent Karate Association is officially affiliated to the ISKF (International Shotokan Karate Federation) and teaches the traditional ethics of Shotokan Karate – an Oriental Martial Art.

For the last couple of years, it had not been easy and at times demoralizing for the karatekas to navigate through the Covid restrictions however, through the determination and dedication of their instructor Sensei Gibson, they never gave up.

It was great to see some parents come to support their children. Even better – there were 2 fathers and their respective sons in the Bequia school training together and taking their exam together. Involvement from parents and family is something that the school strongly encourages.

The students took their exam under the stern and vigilant eyes of three ISKF examiners: Sensei Peter Warren who flew in, especially from Barbados, Sensei Ivo Providence and Sensei Gibson.

Special mentions to Aaron Clarke of Georgetown and Elena Glynn of Bequia for attaining their well-deserved black belt, officially 1st Dan level after many years of disciplined training.

A special Thank You to all Sponsors and in particular the “Grenadines Initiative” for their financial assistance. All this would not have been possible without them, their generous and continued support well appreciated.

The students are getting the unique opportunity to develop physical and mental skills in learning the art of Karate from qualified Instructor Sensei Gibson who himself started practicing at the tender age of 6 years and was taught by some of the greatest Masters in Japan including the founders’ successor Master Teruyuki Okazaki.

”To seek perfection of character and “endeavor” are some of the keywords in the essence of karate teaching.

The school welcomes its newest and youngest member to the team, 5-year-old Nicolai Ollivierre. Regular classes are held in St Vincent and Bequia and open to all from 5 years and up