La Soufriere activity remains low with decreasing Carbon and Sulphur dioxide

The UWI Seismic Research Centre in its latest update says activity at La Soufrière volcano has continued to be at a low level since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on April 22.

The Unit stated that no lahar signals have been recorded in its report of 15 February 2021.

Gas measurements indicate that the plume chemistry shows decreasing sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations. The plume chemistry indicates that the gas composition is slowly returning to its pre-eruption chemistry, the Unit reported.

There has been no significant change in deformation signal since May 2021 and the UWI SRC says the current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption.

This can continue for weeks to months. While volcanic activity has been on a decline, secondary hazards like lahars can occur.

The volcano is at alert level Yellow.