SVG Lady Heat team will compete against BVI in Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers

Lady Heat will compete against the British Virgin Islands in the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers scheduled to play on Wednesday 6 April 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Arnos Vale Sporting Stadium.

This will be the first live football event since the Men’s Nations League Qualifiers in 2019 and is a fully vaccinated event with all Covid protocols in full effect as authorized by the Ministry of Health.

Lady Heat will then play their final game in Group E against Honduras on 12th April at the Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula after facing BVI here on the 06th.

The Team will be led by Manager Shevorn Trimmingham, Head Coach Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach Alnif Williams and Goal Keeping Coach Urtis Blackett. The team in training is:

Goal Keepers: Altica Benn, Marsha Marshall, Tishana James.

Defenders: Amalis Marshall, Ashanti Douglas, Kendra Findlay, Rea Dawn Nanton, Samayaa Connell, Shanyah Peters, Shelly Browne, Zaneke George, Zeyana Charles, Ikeya Providence, Shaielle Williams, Deandrea Barbour, Shannell Lampkin, Kanyan Douglas & Keisha Morgan.

Midfielders: Ashante Browne, Denella Creese, Dionte Delpesche, Esreen Quow, Hollester Browne, Jessica Miller, Kaywana Byron, Kitanna Richards, Kristiane Wyllie & Asanteni Charles

Strikers: Areka Hooper, Denel Creese, Toehsa Culzac & Sherese Cyrus.