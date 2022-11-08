SVG launches Mandarin language pilot project for primary schools

St. Vincent launches its first primary school Mandarin class pilot project

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the first-ever Mandarin class pilot project for elementary school students has been launched.

On November 3, 2022, Ambassador Peter Lan and Minister Orando Brewster visited the Barrouallie Government School and Layou primary schools to inaugurate the programme.

Minister Brewster and educational officers acknowledged the significance of young students’ access to Mandarin in this global village and praised Taiwan’s partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ future generation.

Ms. Yvette Huang and Ms. Jean Chang who taught Mandarin at St. Vincent Girls’ High School and SVG Community College and will instruct the students.