Layne’s Steps Up: Donates $20K to Hurricane Beryl Relief Efforts

Edwin D Layne & Sons Ltd is contributing towards the needs of the communities and individuals adversely affected by the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Sales and Marketing Executive – Raphael Barbour handed over a cheque of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00) which will provide for the evacuated residents who are currently being housed in one of the main shelters which the Company adopted.

Mr Barbour stated that the Company is responding to the immediate needs of persons and will continue to provide support as the country continues to navigate through this post disaster period.

Also, the Company donated tools and equipment to the affected islands supporting groups and organizations who are involved in the cleanup operation.

For persons who are preparing to repair and rebuild, the Company has launched a promotion dubbed ” Hurricane Beryl Relief Sale”. The promotion will not only offer a special percentage discount on building materials, but a percentage of the revenue earned from that promotional period will also be donated to the relief efforts.

Mr Barbour expresses that Layne’s Hardware is already sourcing products geared towards improving on the structural strength of our buildings and roofs as there is now a need to pay attention to every detail on how we engineer our structures.

The management team recently expressed solidarity and sympathy in wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl mostly to the Southern Grenadines on July 1st.

Edwin D Layne & Sons Ltd is a locally owned hardware and department store founded in 1948 and has been operating over the past 75 years.