SVG Leads Workshop on Energy Efficiency for Small Business

PROMOTING GREEN TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL BUSINESSES

Approximately 30 small business owners are part of a two-day workshop geared at promoting energy efficiency and promoting the growth of small and medium size enterprises.

The forum, titled “Enhancing (Medium and Small Micro-Enterprises) MSMEs Competitiveness with Green Business Strategies”, convened today at the NIS Conference room.

Addressing the event was Executive Director of INVEST SVG Glen Beache, Beache said that fora like these are critical in building small entrepreneurs and exposing them to different avenues whereby they can employ energy saving methods to enhance their production.

Beache noted that in order to strengthen small businesses, local investments must be made, he pointed to SVG’s Night Market as an example, which helped to promote small businesses and invite regional trade opportunities.

“In a country this small, we don’t have to look at the ABC countries …America, Britain and Canada for export…a lot of times we can look in our own backyard, a lot of times we can look to our neighbours, Barbados, Trinidad, St. Lucia, all these places that can sustain our exports…and these countries makes it more viable for small businesses, medium businesses if they so desire to go out of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Beache said.

The workshop was developed to address transitioning to green business practices, and energy efficiency measures, as well as strategies for overcoming regional challenges related to energy costs and sustainability.