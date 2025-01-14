ACP Leonard Fergus Retires After 33-Yrs of Distinguished Service

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leonard Fergus Retires After 33 Years of Distinguished Service

Today, The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) bids farewell to Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Leonard Waynesly Fergus, who will conclude 33 years of distinguished service in the Police Force on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. This milestone marks the culmination of a remarkable career in public service, which also includes six years as an educator, bringing his total years of dedicated service to 39.

A native of Diamond Village in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ACP Fergus enlisted in the RSVGPF on February 12, 1991, after feeling compelled to “do something different” and answer the call to defend and protect his homeland. He found his footing at the Police Training School in Old Montrose as part of Batch #9, where his strong sense of duty and the support of his family propelled him into this new chapter of his life.

In those early days, ACP Fergus admitted that transitioning from teaching to the police force was no simple undertaking. The disciplined, quasi-military environment of the RSVGPF initially proved gruelling, testing both his resolve and adaptability, and he considered returning to the classroom on more than one occasion. Yet, the fervent desire to serve his country spurred him on: “It was a difficult transition,” he reflected, “but I eventually got accustomed to the rigid military nature of the job.” With time, he began to thrive, receiving his first promotion after nine years and steadily ascending the ranks. From the Beat and Patrol to the Narcotics Unit, then to the Calliaqua and Canouan Police Stations, ACP Fergus built a reputation for tireless service and passion, particularly in the domain of intelligence gathering; a field that became the defining hallmark of his career both locally and regionally.

His pursuit of professional development led him to specialized training courses around the world. This exposure included stints in the United Kingdom and time at the FBI training academy in the United States; an experience he credits for profoundly shaping his perspective. “That training was eye-opening and changed my view on many aspects of law enforcement,” he noted. Throughout his upward trajectory, ACP Fergus likened the RSVGPF to “a college,” a place where he met colleagues from across the region and the world, engaged in continuous learning, and honed the qualities that would enable him to raise his family and excel in his duties. His impressive background eventually led him to the Special Branch, where he served as Superintendent of Police in charge before being promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for administration.

On his path to leadership, ACP Fergus consistently emphasized the importance of aligning with the needs of the community, collaborating across ranks, and valuing discipline. His faith in God and membership at the New Life Ministries in North Union served as pillars of strength, especially in times of adversity. As he recalled, “When things got rough, I relied on my church for prayers, spiritual guidance, and encouragement.”

He also acknowledged the unyielding support of his wife, Mrs. Roszim Fergus, and his pastors, Wendell Roberts and Frederick Brown, who acted as crucial fortifications in his journey. In an organization that places immense demands on the mind and body, ACP Fergus continually championed the importance of a robust support system, both within and outside the force.

Looking back on his years of service, ACP Fergus offered heartfelt gratitude to former Commissioners William Harry, Michael Charles, Colin John, and the current Commissioner (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, with whom he worked closely at various junctures of his policing life. He takes pride in having witnessed and contributed to the steady evolution of the constabulary, encouraging junior officers and those yet to enlist to uphold discipline and honor the tradition of the RSVGPF.

“If I had to live my life over again, I would still join the RSVGPF,” he declared, underscoring his commitment to the ideals of duty and guardianship. ACP Fergus firmly believes that the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines depends on officers forging strong bonds with the public, providing leadership and support to youths, and reinforcing the constabulary’s longstanding legacy of service.

As the nation salutes Assistant Commissioner of Police Fergus on this milestone of retirement, we collectively recognize his immeasurable contributions to national security, community welfare, and the broader Caribbean’s stability.

He departs the force with the deep admiration of his colleagues, superiors, and all citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Surrounded by the blessings of his faith, family, and farming pursuits, Mr. Leonard Waynesly Fergus steps into his well-earned retirement as an elder statesman, an exemplary figure whose decades of sacrifice and exemplary work will continue to inspire future generations. On behalf of a grateful nation, we offer our sincerest gratitude and wish him a serene and fulfilling retirement. May his continued dedication to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines serve as a guiding torch for all who follow in his footsteps.