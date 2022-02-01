CDC warns against travel to SVG sighting very high levels of covid-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 12 more destinations to its list of places that Americans should avoid due to “very high” levels of covid-19.
Among the countries listed are St. Vincent and the Grenadines and several other popular Caribbean destinations.
The CDC says people who must travel to SVG should make sure they are up to date with their coronavirus vaccinations.
“Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency says.
Other countries and territories that moved to the CDC’s highest level on Monday are Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, French Guiana, Anguilla, Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore and the Philippines.
The “Level 4” list includes more than 100 destinations.
The U.S. State Department changed its travel advisory for Monday to “Level 4” — which means “do not travel” — due to covid-19.