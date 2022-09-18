St Vincent lifts all COVID-19-related travel restrictions

From September 18, 2022, passengers travelling by air or sea from foreign countries to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of quarantine arrangements before boarding their flight.

COVID-19-related travel restrictions have been lifted, and the advisory applies to both air and sea travel.

There was one active COVID-19 case on the island as of Sunday 18, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 116 deaths have been reported in St Vincent and the Grenadines since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

It is the Ministry of Health’s pleasure to thank all travellers for following travel protocols during the past two years, minimizing the risk of importing and transmitting COVID-19 to SVG.