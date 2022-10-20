SVG loses crucial Netball World Cup qualifier match to Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines loses crucial qualifier

St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost their crucial fourth-round Netball World Cup qualifying match against Barbados 57 – 36 on Wednesday night, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

This loss has placed the Vincentian’s chances of qualification for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, in jeopardy.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines won the first quarter 12 – 10, but Barbados responded to win the second 25 – 20, the third 43 – 26, with the final score 57 – 36.

Adding to the Vincentian problems is that two players are scheduled to have MRI scans done for knee injuries, while others carry injuries of one kind or another.

On Thursday, October 20, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is scheduled to play Antigua and Barbuda at 7:25 p.m., on Friday, October 21 they will play the Cayman Islands at 9:25 p.m., and their final match is against Grenada on Saturday, October 22 at 4:15 p.m.