Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Saboto Caesar says the government still plans to export seafood to the European Union (EU).

Local exporters have been prohibited from exporting seafood to EU markets for over two decades due to concerns about fish handling practices.

Despite challenges with exports in the past, Minister Caesar says that efforts are being made to reintroduce exports to the EU.

“The only outstanding issue that we have now is the revision of the Fisheries Act and it is expected to be tabled, The bill is expected to be tabled in parliament before the end of the year. In fact, the Cabinet has approved for a period of national consultation to take place so that we can speak to stakeholders”.

Caesar said the facility at the time, which caused St Vincent and the Grenadines to be stopped from exporting to the European Union, is no longer the issue why we are not exporting fish market.

“There was an unannounced visit by the EU inspectors and among two reasons was that the storage facility at the market in Little Tokyo was inadequate. There were improper surfaces at the centre and improper flow of the product. Therefore, the EU stated Because of these things, since Little Tokyo is your registered export facility, we are going to stop any product from leaving St Vincent and the Grenadines”.