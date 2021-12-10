SVG Making Final Preparations For Its First Export Of Legal Cannabis

The Eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines could soon see its first export of legal cannabis.

The information was disclosed by the country’s Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar.

“I received a call from a senior member of staff at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority and he advised me that they are probably in the final stage of preparing for the first export of cannabis—legally—from St. Vincent and the Grenadines”

“I really want to commend the workers at the authority, and acknowledged the vital role played by the private sector in establishing the necessary infrastructure, through millions of dollars in funding”.

Caesar said the discussion is ongoing as it relates to funding of the modern medicinal wellness industry.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines is the first country to conduct legal commercial international export of medicinal cannabis.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has the legislative foundation to pursue medical and economic benefits from the cannabis plant otherwise known as “marijuana”, “weed” or the “herb”.

This foundation was realized when the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received unanimous approval of two bills from the parliament on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018.

These two bills are The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill 2018 and The Cannabis Cultivation (Amnesty) Bill 2018.

Medical properties:

The chemical compounds in cannabis are known as cannabinoids. Cannabidiol (CBD) is effective in decreasing inflammation and pain and can reduce epileptic seizures; it can be used to treat addictions and mental illness. As a result, there is a growing global trend towards the use of medicines derived from cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain with the treatment of cancer and related symptoms expected to be the highest growth area for its application of medicines.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has positioned themselves to capitalize on this opportunity to produce and supply medicinal cannabis.