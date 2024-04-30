The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in conjunction with the Windrush Generation, United Kingdom, hosted a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, April 30.

The ceremony was intended to commemorate the Windrush 75th milestone and further acknowledge the significant contributions made by the Windrush generation and their descendants.

The Administrative Building’s Front Courtyard in Kingstown served as the venue for the ceremony.

The event commemorates the arrival of the HMT SS Empire Windrush on June 22, 1948, sailing from Caribbean countries and famously docking in the port of Tilbury, London, in the United Kingdom.