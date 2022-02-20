SVG Medicinal cannabis industry standard and compliance regulations signed

St Vincent and the Grenadines has bolstered its legislative framework under which Medicinal Cannabis and associated products can be produced and exported, this, through St Vincent and the Grenadines Medicinal Cannabis Industry Standard and Compliance Regulations 2022.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, Minister of Agriculture Hon Saboto Caesar said this document puts St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the forefront in its quest to export and develop the Cannabis industry. Minister Caesar also noted that this forms part of the government’s overall thrust to diversify and develop the agricultural industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr Jerrol Thompson noted that the legislation ensures producers have a product which meets international standards and requirements.

Dr Thompson also noted that the document also allows for farmers to be guided in the standards so that it becomes second nature in their production practices.

The legislation which took a couple of years to be completed will be gazetted soon.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority was established in 2018.