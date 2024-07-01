Vincy Warriors takes Bronze Medal at Netball Americas Men’s Netball Championship

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s Netball Team (Vincy Warriors) has performed creditably at the 2nd edition of the Netball Americas Men’s Netball Championship.

Having played 7 games against teams from the America’s Region, the Vincy Warriors copped the third-place spot behind reigning champions Jamaica and second place Trinidad and Tobago.

England was this year’s invitational team. The Bronze Medal performance qualifies the SVG Men for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games, to be held in the Dominican Republic in 2026.

The matches were played from September 12 to 18, and saw participation from Antigua and Barbuda, England (Invitational), Grenada, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America and host St. Kitts and Nevis.

Vincentian Dorian Layne was adjudged the most valuable player of team St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He was also awarded the most accurate shooter for the tournament.

Akeil Bute captured the best defender of the tournament award. The Vincy Warriors contingent is set to return home tomorrow September 20.