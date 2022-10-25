Tropical wave to affect SVG, flooding possible

St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is advising residents of a tropical wave which is expected to bring moderate showers and possible isolated thunderstorms to the island from tonight.

These conditions are expected to persist along Wednesday as trailing instability lingers. Early morning showers are also likely on Thursday, however, some marginal improvement remains a possibility as the day progresses, so a mixture of sunshine and showers are forecast. On Friday ITCZ(Inter Tropical Convergence Zone – where north and southeast trade winds meet) is expected to migrate northward and bring unsettled weather conditions to our islands.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should remain alert.

The SVG Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor this feature and provide the necessary updates.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will cross the islands from Wednesday.