SVG Met monitoring new tropical wave approaching the island

The SVG Meteorological Service continues to monitor the progress of an approaching tropical wave along 47°W longitude(at 2 pm).

This wave should begin to affect our islands by late Monday. The Met Office said residents near rivers and streams and in areas prone to flash-flooding should remain alert during this period.

On Saturday the National Hurricane Center said this tropical wave is currently embedded within a Potential Vorticity Streamer (PVS). A PVS is an elongated strip of air transported southward from the midlatitudes which possesses higher potential vorticity than the surrounding environment.

A PVS can interact with tropical waves in the subtropics. These interactions may increase the sharpness of the tropical wave axis, dictate the forward motion of the tropical wave, and affect convection associated with the system.

The MET office also stated that the Atlantic High-Pressure System is rebuilding across the islands and this should result in relatively fair weather conditions tonight into Sunday. Hazy and breezy(25-45km/h) conditions are likely to persist within the next few days although dust concentrations may vary and slightly reduce from Monday.