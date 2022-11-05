SVG Met Services issues Flood Watch as more bad weather is expected

An upper level trough is the main catalyst behind the deteriorating weather conditions across our islands.

Cloudy to overcast skies, light to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated tonight into Sunday. In addition, occasional gusty winds may accompany shower activity.

Various stations across mainland St. Vincent have already recorded rainfall totals in excess of 25 mm(1 inch) within the last 6 hours and models further suggest that additional accumulations of 50 – 75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible by within the next 24hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until 12:00 noon 6th November 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.