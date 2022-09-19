SVG Ministry of Agriculture launches ‘Small Business Grant Programme’

The Industry Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture is pleased to announce a Small Business Grant Programme that will provide some financial assistance to businesses in the agro-processing sector.

The Programme was specially developed by the Unit to help agro-processors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to improve their competitiveness.

Under this Small Grants Programme, the Industry Unit will award grant of to $2,000 for product development, packaging and labelling, innovation and product testing.

Entrepreneurs and Agro-processors applying for grants are required to have their business legally registered at the Commercial and Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). The business must be operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and must not have more than an annual turnover of EC$50,000.

Applicants must be working along with, or indicate a commitment to working along with, the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards and must submit to verification and consultative visits by the SVG Bureau of Standards and the CED respectively.

The Programme will also provide capacity-building training to successful applicants, who must attend and successfully complete a basic business skills development training program with the CED.

Application Forms are available at the Industry Unit, located on the second floor of the National Insurance Services building, Kingstown, or at the CED office on Grenville Street. Applications close on September 30th, 2022.