Police in St. Vincent (SVG) are requesting public assistance in locating a female teenager from the northern the community of Sandy Bay.

According to a police missing bulletin released on Wednesday, Kia ‘PRECIOUS’ Johnny went missing on January 18.

According to the police notice, the 14-year-old student is stoutly built, fair-skinned, has black curly hair, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Johnny was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, with blue crocs on the day she went missing.

Source : RSVGPF