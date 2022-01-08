SVG: More rain in the forecast, caution for above normal sea swells

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to experience fair to occasionally cloudy conditions with some light to moderate showers from time to time during the next few days, with the highest chance of showers forecast particularly around Saturday night into Sunday, and Monday night into Tuesday.

Winds will blow generally from the east northeast (ENE) at roughly 20km/h-30km/h through Saturday, increasing in speed to approximately 25km/ h-40km/h from Sunday into the week. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.2m on the western coasts and 2.2m on the eastern coasts.

Slight deterioration is forecast to take place later, with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts from Sunday. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.

In addition, apart from a thin film of haze around Saturday evening, there should be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.