‘SVG must be protected from Imperialist Forces & NDP’- Foreign Minister

St. Vincent’s Foreign Minister Keisal Peters says this country must be safeguarded from imperialist hegemonic forces that want to destabilize the nation.

“We have to protect this country from the likes of the NDP, who are in bed with these hegemonic forces”, Peters told ULP supporters last Sunday night.

“I saw in the news reports about three weeks ago that the new Democratic Party hosted a conference here, and they did it in conjunction with the Caribbean Democratic Union”.

Peters said members of that union include political parties like the GOP of the United States and the Republican Party, and this Democratic Union is an organization that is hell-bent on getting right-wing governments and political parties elected.

“The thing about this union is that the members of this union are notoriously known to suppress voters. Comrades, I have been reliably informed that the New Democratic Party agents are frightening and intimidating our young people when they go to register to vote. Comrades, we have to stand with our young people, and we have to accompany them when they go to the registration centers”.

“We have to save the country from the NDP. You cannot allow them to get into office. If the NDP were to take the reins of power in St. Vincent, we would be everybody’s puppet”.

“You cannot allow that; we’re not going to allow that”, Peters told party supporters.