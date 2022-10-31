SVG national awards and scholarships on the increase

NATIONAL AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS ON THE INCREASE

Seventy-three students received honours and awards at the National Schools’ Independence Rally at Victoria Park on Wednesday, as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to reward scholastic excellence.

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the students excelled in their studies despite numerous challenges.

“You have been tested by the negative impact of Covid-19, of the volcanic eruptions, of the massive interruptions of your educational sojourn, yet you did not fail. You triumphed”, the Education Minister told the students.

King also congratulated the students for their outstanding academic performances. “A grateful and proud nation salutes you, honours and recognizes your success and achievements. Congratulations to you all and of course, a special congratulations to the seventy-three persons, who will receive their just awards for their outstanding performances academically”, he said.

The Education Minister noted that the students’ achievements give the country renewed hope for a brighter future.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the government is spending a significant amount of money to provide the National Awards to students who excelled in their external examinations.

Gonsalves pointed out that an additional twelve students received awards this year.

“It is not that we have dropped the standards, they are the same as last year and for those who want to ‘bad mouth’ your performance and devalue it, facts don’t lie, ” the Prime Minister said.

The awards include Bursaries; Exhibitions; Special Awards and National Scholarship Awards and Gonsalves noted that there are guidelines and rules which govern these awards.

The Minister of Tertiary Education pointed out that when his administration assumed office, there were a fixed number of only four national scholarships available.

Gonsalves encouraged the students to continue to excel and to stay focused on their educational journey.

“I promise you to do well and we will find the money…you have earned it and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the instrumentality of your government, we are prepared to spend that kind of money on you,” Gonsalves told the students.

Source : API