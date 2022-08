In Trinidad, a Vincentian national was shot and killed on a construction site on Wednesday 17 August 2022.

Several media outlets reported that 21-year-old Oswannie Hutchinson was shot and killed while working on a construction job in Snake Valley, Laventille.

According to Ian Alleyne’s Crime Watch, Hutchinson became stuck in Trinidad during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak and during which time his passport expired.

The investigation is ongoing.