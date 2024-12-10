SVG National Trust Hosts Free Storytelling Activity for Children

SVG National Trust Hosts Community Outreach

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust announces a special Community Outreach Storytelling Activity. This activity is designed for children ages 6-13 years old, and will be held on Saturday December 21st, 2024 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. This engaging and educational event will take place on the scenic grounds of the Old Public Library, Carnegie Building, Heritage Square.

The objective of this public engagement is to provide an avenue to preserve the oral and historical traditions by educating the youths through storytelling, creating lasting Christmas memories among the youth and to provide a safe environment for children while parents and guardians focus on the preservation of other aspects of the Christmas traditions.

The event will feature captivating Caribbean stories highlighting our rich cultural heritage, brought to life by renowned local storytellers David “Darkie” Williams and Gloria Williams. In addition to storytelling, children will be engaged in traditional games that reflect the vibrancy of our local culture.

The youths will also be treated to a guided tour of the National Trust’s archaeological collection housed at the Carnegie Building, providing an additional opportunity to learn about the history and heritage of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The event is a free entry one, and it is opened to the public. The SVG National Trust encourages parents and guardians to bring their children to participate in this memorable storytelling experience. Persons interested in contributing to the success of this initiative can contact the National Trust’s office at 784-451-2921 for additional information.