SVG Nationals Invited to Participate in ECCU “Power Up” Challenge

ECCU Nationals Invited to Participate in Solar Energy “Power Up” Challenge

Nationals of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to participate in the “Power Up” Solar Energy Challenge, a ground-breaking competition offering US$20,000 for the 1st prize, US$10,000 for the 2nd place winner and $5,000 for the 3rd prize.

The “Power Up” Solar Energy Challenge is designed to inspire and engage ECCU technical college students enrolled in mechanics and engineering programmes, and entrepreneurs in the automobile and solar energy industries.

Entrants should form a team of 4-10 members with the skills and creativity to transform a conventional vehicle such as bicycle, motorcycle or automobile, into a solar-powered electric marvel.

The “Power Up” Solar Energy Challenge not only promotes renewable energy adoption but also provides hands-on experience with solar technology. It encourages interdisciplinary collaboration by connecting engineering students and industry innovators in a shared mission to shape a greener future.

This unique initiative is one of several featured events of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank-led 9th Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue, scheduled for 10 – 11 April, 2025, where innovation will take center stage.