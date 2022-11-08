SVG NEMO will host workshop on ‘Making Cities Resilient’ 2030

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) will be hosting a ‘Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030)’ Workshop during the period November 9 -11, 2022.

The main objective of the workshop is to expose key stakeholders to the Resilience Roadmap which is a pathway for the Making Cities Resilient 2030 initiative. This Roadmap will assist key stakeholders to understand where their cities are in terms of resilience and the actions that need to be taken to reduce risks, improve resilience, and connect with entities that can support implementation of actions for enhancing resilience.

The Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) is a unique cross-stakeholder initiative for improving local resilience through advocacy, sharing knowledge and experiences. It also promotes the establishment of mutually reinforcing city-to-city learning networks, injection of technical expertise, connecting multiple layers of government and building partnerships.

The ultimate goal of the Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) is to ensure that cities become inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by 2030. This will directly contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG11), “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable”, and other global frameworks including the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Paris Agreement and the New Urban Agenda.

The Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030)’ Workshop will be held at the Beachcombers Hotel from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day. The opening session will commence at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday 9th November, 2022. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd and Jaire Tores, Disaster Risk Reduction Advisor, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction will address the opening session.