SVG Netball Team Aims for Title Redemption In ECCB Series

St. Vincent and the Grenadines makes it three out of three

St. Vincent and the Grenadines made it three wins out of three matches played with a 68 – 37 defeat of Antigua and Barbuda at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. It was the third day of action in the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series, as the Vincentians continued on their quest to regain the title which they lost in 203 to Grenada.

Maryann Frederick lived up to her name as one of the best goal-shoots in the Caribbean netting 55 goals from 60 attempts, while goal-attack Kristiana Christopher had an all-round outstanding game scoring 13 from 20 attempts.

Reyana Regis scored 34 from her 37 attempts, and Amey Lake scored 3 from 7, as the Antiguans had their second successive loss – last night they lost to Saint Lucia.

Maryann Frederick, who sustained a finger injury, pointed out that the team played as they had trained “by making the passes into the circle and converting our shots.”

She admitted that the Antiguans tried, but the consistency of the Vincentians in executing their game plan made the difference between the two teams.

She also spoke glowingly of Kristiana Christoper who, realizing that Frederick was being double teamed by the Antiguans, “would come into the circle and pull one defender … which made it easier for the wing-attack and centre to pass the ball.”

Frederick said that she is satisfied with the level of fitness and communications on the court, “but we can do way better than we are doing but we have to take it step by step … and take it home.”