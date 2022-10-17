SVG netball team loses non qualifier match to Jamaica

St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost 35 – 74 to Jamaica in a non-qualifying match in the Netball World Cup qualifiers.
The game was played at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingstown, Jamaica on Sunday night October 16, 2022.
