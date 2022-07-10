SVG netball team loses second game to Barbados

Barbados won the second match of the three-match Invitational Netball Series against St. Vincent and the Grenadines last evening with a hard-fought 57-44 victory at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines won the first quarter 15 -10, but the hosts fought back to win the second 26-23, the third 40 – 30, and the fourth 57 – 44.

Barbados goal-shoot Shonica Wharton scored 41 goals out of 44 attempts, goal-attack Brianna Holder with 10 from 13 attempts, and substitute goal-attack Latonia Blackman 6 from 6 attempts.

Vincentian goal-shoot Mary-ann Frederick netted 36 out of her 43 attempts taken, Shellisa Davis scored 3 of the 7 attempts taken, Joseann Antoine scored 5 out of 7 attempts, and Kimesha Antoine did not have an attempt at goal.

The third and final game of the Series is on Sunday night at the same venue, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines team is battling with numerous injuries.