Community Nutritionist Urges Healthy Eating Habits

Parents are being advised to encourage their children to eat healthy from a young age. Community Nutritionist at the Marriaqua Health District Camille John told parents that it is important for these habits to be instilled at an early age to avoid health problems in the future.

John was speaking at the launch of a new backyard farm at the Marriaqua Government School and Marriaqua Early Childhood Centre.

The implementation of the small farm is part of the Food Security Project in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture.

John said that having children involved in growing their own food from a young age would foster a healthier environment where the children will be encouraged to eat healthy, locally grown food.

John added that the prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancers among young people is of growing concern among health practitioners.

“Before we say diabetes and high blood pressure were old people diseases but at the moment with are seeing cases at the ages of two and four,” John remarked.