Canada awards CAN$77,700 to three Vincentian organizations to advance gender equality and build inclusive societies

The High Commission of Canada is pleased to announce the contribution of CAN$77,700 to three non-governmental organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI). Following an open call for proposals, the Canadian High Commission selected the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals, the SeaMoss Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Inc., and Voice of the Disabled Inc. as three of its nine Eastern Caribbean CFLI projects for 2024-2025.

Canada is providing CAN$30,000 to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals to implement a project utilizing music to raise awareness about sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), counter harmful patriarchal attitudes, and promote gender equality in SVG. Canadian funding will support songwriting workshops, musical recordings, and public performances by the musicians of their works reinforcing a culture of respect and non-violence.

The SeaMoss Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a CFLI contribution of CAN$26,000 to enhance the capacity of 10 young women (aged 17 to 25) in the Grenadines to start their own sea moss production businesses. The women’s economic empowerment initiative will include a four-day training workshop for the aspiring entrepreneurs, an eight-month mentorship program, and a final business showcase.

Canada is providing CAN$21,700 to Voice of the Disabled Inc. (VOD) to engage and offer skills training to persons with disabilities in rural Vincentian communities. Through the project, VOD will conduct outreach to these particularly vulnerable residents in remote areas to encourage their participation in targeted programming, including career development, practical skills training, and advocacy for the rights of persons with disabilities. The initiative aims to contribute meaningfully to the social, economic, and sustainable development of persons with disabilities building a more inclusive St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives is a program designed to support small-scale, high-impact projects in developing countries that align with the Government of Canada’s thematic priority areas for engagement. The High Commission of Canada received proposals from civil society organizations across four eligible countries in the Eastern Caribbean, administering CAN$300,000 in available funding. Other successful 2024-2025 CFLI project partners include the Dominica Olympic Committee, Kibe’Kuati Inc. and Lifeline Ministries Inc. in Dominica, the Grenada Community Development Agency and GrenCHAP Inc. in Grenada, and Do-Nation Foundation Inc. in Saint Lucia.

The projects in SVG underpin key foreign policy priorities for Canada in the Eastern Caribbean, including addressing sexual and gender-based violence, advancing gender equality by investing in women-led businesses, and fostering inclusive societies.

High Commissioner of Canada H.E. Lilian Chatterjee shared, “We are delighted to launch new projects with the SVG Association of Music Professionals, the SeaMoss Association of SVG and Voice of the Disabled — three organizations that we have not previously supported through the CFLI. These organizations are committed to building a safer and more equal SVG by investing in and empowering vulnerable groups to foster a culture of respect and inclusion.”