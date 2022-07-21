SVG and Nicaraguan Universities to sign academic exchange agreement

Academic exchange agreements are to be signed between the universities of Nicaragua and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

CNU reported this on Thursday in its weekly work report for July 18-24, 2022.

In the report, Ramona Rodriguez, president of the National Council of Universities, explains that on Wednesday, July 20, they met with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to discuss the advancement of higher education in both countries.

Among other outcomes of the meeting, a collaboration agreement will be signed to develop academic exchange actions for students and teachers.

Nicaragua is currently hosting Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on an official visit.