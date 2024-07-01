In North Leeward, Opposition MP Nigel Stephenson told party supporters and to a greater extent Vincentians on Sunday that in order for their lives to be better, they must part ways with the past, making reference to the current ULP.

“You must part ways with the oppressors of our land.” You must part ways with the Unity Labour Party, for they are the people who make you poor and make themselves rich. That is the modus operandi of the Unity Labour Party.”

Stephenson declared on Sunday that the ULP is vying for the state’s resources and their own personal benefit.

“What we have in the Unity Labour Party is a rat race. Do you understand the purpose of this competition? The goal is to determine who will become wealthy the quickest. They have all strategically positioned themselves to secure the majority of this country’s resources first. I assure you, this is not mere rhetoric.”

”These are people who have set up themselves under the guise of other people. Set up businesses so that every government contract is given out. They are the prime beneficiaries. So when you can’t get a job and you vote for them, what you are essentially doing is consolidating their wealth, their position of power, and they wheel that power over you to keep you down economically, to oppress you, to keep you unemployed. They are strategically positioning themselves to acquire the wealth of this nation.”

Stephenson stated that we cannot permit such behavior to persist.

“I’m saying if your life is going to be better, especially those of you who have voted for the Unity Labour Party, it is time that you part with the past. It is time that you come out and vote for a party that genuinely thinks about you,” Stephenson stated.