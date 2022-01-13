SVG halts new applications for fully vaccinated events

The Health Services Sub-committee wishes to inform the public that no new applications for fully vaccinated events for the period January 12- February 12 2022 will be accepted at this time. All private citizens, organizations, promoters, DJ’s and event coordinators are therefore asked to take note.

The Sub-committee takes this opportunity to remind the public that the mass gathering protocols for indoor and outdoor gatherings (maximum of 10 persons indoors, 20 persons outdoors and 1/3 of the place of worship’s capacity) are still in effect. These gatherings include, but are not limited to clubs, bars, restaurants, wedding, funerals, conference rooms, churches and private gatherings.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu, Gamma, and Omicron variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections and transmission, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols is required. As such, the revised protocol for fully vaccinated events, once restarted, will now include the following:

Fully vaccinated (1st & 2nd doses and two (2) weeks) and a booster shot for all eligible patrons, vendors, and health and security personnel.

A negative antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to the event at an approved testing site or by a MOHWE approved testing team.

The Health Services Sub-committee will continue to be guided by the ever-evolving science as we work together with the public to maintain the health and wellbeing of all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.