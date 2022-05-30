SVG Nursing fraternity awards over 50 active and retired nurses

Over fifty nurses were recognized by the nursing fraternity of St Vincent and the Grenadines at a ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Hall on Friday, 27th May.

The ceremony was a symbol of appreciation for all the hard work they had put in, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Curtbert Knights, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Knights praised the nurses for their selflessness and love for their patients and encouraged them to keep it up.

At the ceremony, the Chief Nursing Officer Peggy Da Silva, described the nurses as “unsung heroes for they were the best of the best”.

Da Silva reminded them that nursing is a calling and a lifestyle that can only change you for the better.

In addition, she congratulated the Association for a successful event and reminded the awardees that the ceremony was only a token of appreciation for those who stood out over the years, regardless of the invisible enemy COVID 19.

The award ceremony formed part of the celebrations for International Nurses Week 2022.