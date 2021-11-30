Leader of the St Vincent’s Opposition Dr Godwin Friday, met with a team from the executive of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union, headed by President, Oswald Robinson, on Friday 26th November.

The meeting discussed several pertinent issues that are affecting the teaching profession. These include the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, inconsistent management of COVID- 19 in schools, and poor physical condition in schools.

Dr Friday assured the members that his party is committed to highlighting the issues that are affecting teachers and will work closely with the union.

He also reiterated that the NDP is opposed to mandatory vaccination and will reinstate teachers and other public sector workers who have lost their jobs because of the vaccine mandate when the NDP is returned to office.

The members of the executive welcomed Dr Friday’s initiatives and thanked him for his commitment to working with the union.

Also, present at the meeting was the Vice President of the NDP, Major Leacock, who has vast knowledge in industrial relations.

The National Executive of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union in a memo to its members vaccinated and unvaccinated advised them of the following.

1. To continue to go to physical and online classes on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th November 2021;

2. ‘NOT. to attend face to face and online classes on Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd December 2021.

3. To continue with all normal work on Friday 3rd December 2021.

The SVGTU said it will further advise all of its members as to the next plan of action by 5th December 2021.