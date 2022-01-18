Senator Shevern John Graduates With Certificate In Parliamentary Governance

Opposition Senator Hon Shevern John are among regional members of parliament who graduated following a one-year certificate programme in Parliamentary Governance with McGill University in Canada.

This professional development certificate programme is recognized by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and provided MP’s with important theoretical and practical knowledge in executing their roles and responsibilities as legislators. Sponsorship for the MP’s was provided by the Conservatives WFD Programme.

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU), in partnership with the Conservatives Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Programme, held an Online Graduation Ceremony on Friday, January 14th 2022 for fifteen (15) Members of Parliament who successfully completed a one-year certificate programme in Parliamentary Governance with McGill University in Canada.

The Online Graduation Ceremony was attended by The Most Hon. Andrew Holness Prime Minister of Jamaica, Maria Miller Conservative MP UK, Dr Hon. Godwin Friday Leader of the Opposition St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Patrick Faber Leader of the Opposition Belize, Carola Weil Dean of Continuing Studies McGill University, Nick Francis Secretary-General CDU, and other officials from the UK Conservative Party’s International Department and Faculty and Staff from McGill University.

Other graduates came from Belize and Jamaica.