Update: Police on the Hunt for Killers of Osborne Glasgow

SVGPF Investigates Home Invasion/Homicide in Harmony Hall

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:00 AM on June 26, 2024, in Harmony Hall. The victim, identified as Osborne Glasgow, a 63-year-old resident of Harmony Hall, was fatally shot by burglars during a home invasion.

The RSVGPF is fully committed to a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We appeal to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or any police station.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and to all those affected by this tragic incident.