SVG: Over 700 Nurses to receive 500 dollars honorarium for December

Over 700 nurses in St Vincent and the Grenadines would receive an honorarium on their salary for December 2021.

The information was gleaned from Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday as he spoke on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme.

“On Thursday (16 December), I gave the authorization for these persons to be paid an honorarium of 500 dollars for this month. “If it’s a list of 700, that will make it 350,000 dollars,s and if the number is closer to 800, obviously it would be around 400,000 dollars”.

Gonsalves said he hopes the health workers will receive payment before Christmas.

“If they don’t get it for Christmas, certainly it would be in the new year, which would be much welcomed”, Gonsalves said.

An honorarium is a payment given for professional services rendered nominally without charge.

On Friday, Gonsalves said there are several other persons he would want to give an honorarium, including many teachers who worked during the La Soufriere eruption.