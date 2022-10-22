SVG overcomes Cayman Islands 69-45 in Netball World Cup Qualifiers

St. Vincent and the Grenadines adds Caymans scalp to victory pole

St. Vincent and the Grenadines added another scalp to their victory pole with a 69 – 45 defeat of the Cayman Islands on Friday night October 21, 2022, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in Kingston, Jamaica.

On the penultimate day of the Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers, the Vincentians were in a no-nonsense mood, and despite having key players on the bench due to injuries, led in all quarters 19 – 7, 36 – 20, 52 – 31, final score 65 – 45.

Head coach Godfrey Harry told the media that “we had a fairly good tournament, it could have been better.”

He refused to be drawn into making any statements that St. Vincent and the Grenadines could qualify on the possibility of an outside chance. He recognized that the team has developed as a unit from when they began first in training, and then competing at the qualifiers.

Grenada is the final opponent for St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the final day of competition, and that match commences at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Caribbean time at the National Indoor Sports Centre.