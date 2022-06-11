Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says persons living in riverbeds throughout the country can get assistance from the relevant government officials.

“I tell you something if somebody lives in the riverbed at Overland after all that we have been saying, or in any kind of riverbed anywhere, and you decide you want to risk your life and your family’s by staying there, well.”

“If you want to leave and nobody has contacted you yet, go to social services and arrangements will be made for you to get a place to stay while your house is demolished and a new one constructed”.

Although Gonsalves claimed that his government would offer assistance, he issued a word of caution.

“Don’t tell me you know the danger and stay there and then later tell me Ralph should have come by”.

“Your first instinct and responsibility are to protect yourself and your family. I’m not saying we aren’t helping, but that should be your top priority”, Gonsalves said.