PM Credits ALBA Bank, Cuba, and Venezuela for Nation’s Development

In his address at the ALBA-TCP XXIV Summit, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines articulated that his nation has attained significant developmental milestones, attributing this progress to the collaborative frameworks established by the Bolivarian Alliance.

During the summit in Caracas on Saturday, Gonsalves remarked, “We transitioned from an average level of development to a high one; this achievement is attributable to the substantial contributions of the ALBA Bank, PETROCARIBE, Cuba, and Venezuela.”

The Prime Minister underscored that the member nations of the regional alliance are interconnected through their geography, shared history, and the fervent narrative that has shaped their collective compromise.

“In an abrupt turn, the USA has transformed into a nation that predominantly seeks to impose its will on others; they assert a manifest destiny to exert control,” remarked the Prime Minister regarding the ongoing interventions and intrusions by northern countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the year 2000, the United States Supreme Court rendered a decision that ultimately established the victor of the presidential election. In Venezuela, the electoral authority has reached a significant decision. The matter was subsequently referred to the Supreme Court of Venezuela by this authority. Now, you are poised to assert that your decision holds greater merit than that of Venezuela’s. By what means do you claim the right to assess others?

Conversely, Gonsalves communicated to his “American friends” that ALBA signifies “love and complementarity.” “In the United States, rather than perceiving this era as an opportunity to foster universal harmony, there exists a prevailing notion among the victorious that they possess an all-encompassing understanding; they believe they are privy to all knowledge and capable of all actions.”

Regarding Cuba’s persistent designation as a state purportedly supporting terrorism, the Prime Minister remarked, “The US categorises Cuba among nations that sponsor terrorism, yet the sole act of terrorism I have observed in the Caribbean is the bombing of the Cubana de Aviación aircraft, with the perpetrator being a CIA agent.”