79TH SESSION OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves left the state on Saturday for New York, to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Gonsalves is leading a delegation to the high-level forum, which comprises, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Press Officer Shevrell McMillan and Security Officer Kendol Horne.

Other diplomats will join the Prime Minister’s team including SVG’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Rhonda King and other Heads of Mission and Consuls General.

Among matters to be discussed are Climate Change and its impact on Small Island Developing States, the conflict in Haiti, the Isreali-Palestinian conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war.

The General Assembly takes place from September 23-30.