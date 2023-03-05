SVG PM in Venezuela as nation pays tribute to Hugo Chavez

Venezuela Pays Tribute to Commander Hugo Chavez

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is currently in Venezuela as the South American nation pays tribute to its late commander, Hugo Chavez.

The Venezuelan people will carry out several public acts to remember the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez, on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Gonsalves, speaking on Sunday from Venezuela, said he was in Caracas for several events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez.

The international events scheduled for Sunday will also be attended by Latin American personalities such as Cuba’s Former President Raul Castro, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, former Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Earl Asim Martim, Hondura’s Former President Manuel Zelaya and his wife the Current Honduran President Xiomara Zelaya.

Citizens will gather at various points in Caracas City to move towards the Mountain Barracks where the remains of former President Chavez, who ruled Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, rest.

In one of the homage acts, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), pointed out that Chavez continues to be an ethical reference in the struggle of the Latin American peoples.

For this reason, conservative ideologues have not managed to erase the image of Commander Chavez from Venezuelan popular memory, he stressed.

As part of the activities to honor the Bolivarian leader, a hundred intellectuals and international guests have been participating since Friday in a meeting to analyze the validity of Hugo Chavez’s thought in the contemporary world.