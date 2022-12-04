SVG PM lauded for his stance on Cuba’s exclusion from Americas summit

President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel has lauded Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves for his firm stance against the omission of Cuba, by the United States Government, from participation in the 9th Summit of the Americas, held June 6-10, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

The Cuban President’s comments came during a post lunch meeting held at the LaVue Hotel in SVG, on December 3rd, as part of a historic three-day working visit by a Cuban head of state to the multi-island nation.

President Miguel Diaz Canel indicated that member countries who attended this year’s Summit of the Americas told the US officials that there wouldn’t be another summit once Cuba is again excluded.

The Cuban leader said his country’s recognition and appreciation for Dr. Gonsalves goes beyond Gonslaves’ protestations over Cuba’s omission from the June summit of the Americas. His Excellency referenced SVG’s support for Cuba when, because of the US embargo they were denied access to crucial medical supplies to save Cuban lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that SVG also provided support to Cuba following a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga; a luxury hotel in the city of Havana Cuba on May 6th this year. SVG also rallied with the government and people of Cuba following explosions at the main oil terminal in Matanzas, and after Hurricane Ian’s destructive passage over sections of Cuba in September this year.

The Cuban leader assured Dr Gonsalves that SVG can rely on Cuba’s support in any area of interest to SVG. Noting the 30th anniversary of Cuba-SVG bilateral relations, President Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized that strong friendship is sincere and brotherly.

This commitment to reinforce SVG-Cuba relations, he said, will be realized through other initiatives for stronger bilateral cooperation through trade relations, sports and culture, sustainable tourism in an island environment; improved interconnectivity, tackling today’s challenges in food production, and moving more closer to agroecology along with further cooperation in education and training.

Additionally, the Cuban leader cited infrastructural development, healthcare care, including medicines, and the sharing of experiences in climate change adaptation and implementation among other areas.

Small countries like SVG and Cuba, he said must rely on innovation in areas of public administration, structures, and processes; not merely in technology but a more holistic approach. President Miguel Diaz-Canel along with his team of Cuban government ministers are expected to attend the VIII Cuba-CARICOM Summit scheduled for December 6th in Barbados.

Source : API