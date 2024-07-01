Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph E. Gonsalves chaired the L69 meeting hosted by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of India, on the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

The L69 group of countries met on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph E. Gonsalves. The group held a joint meeting with the C-10 group of ten African countries.

The L69 group of countries met on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph E. Gonsalves. The group held a joint meeting with the C-10 group of ten African countries.

They emphasised that transformative reform of the Security Council must include greater representation for the Global South. The Ministers said developing countries had an “indispensable” role in safeguarding the relevance and effectiveness of the Security Council.

“The Ministers reiterated the urgent need to make the Security Council more representative, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, and recognised that the Summit of the Future provided an opportunity for renewed commitment to Security Council reform,” the group said in a statement released on Thursday.

Both the L69 and the G4 reaffirmed their strong support to the Common African Position (CAP) based on the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

The countries said further delays in comprehensive reform impacted the UN’s “credibility and legitimacy”.

The L69 is a coalition of 32 developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific, formed to advocate for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).